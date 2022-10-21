Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers in Blockbuster Move

Christian McCaffrey is heading back to where he made his name. The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly acquired the former Stanford standout from the Carolina Panthers.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Carolina will receive second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for McCaffrey. The 49ers (3-3) outbid their NFC West divisional rivals in the Los Angeles Rams (3-3), who were reportedly in discussions for McCaffrey along with San Francisco.

McCaffrey, 26, is one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy. Healthy is the key term, as he has only suited up in 16 games since 2020. The 2019 All-Pro selection has been fit through six games this season, racking up 670 total yards and three touchdowns.

This story is developing…