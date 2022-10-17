Panthers Trade WR Robbie Anderson to Cardinals One Day Removed From Getting Kicked Out of Game

The Carolina Panthers (1-5) have reportedly agreed to trade receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals (2-4), per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Carolina will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick and 2025 seventh-round selection in return. The trade comes less than 24 hours removed from Anderson being kicked out of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams (3-3). Anderson got into a shouting match with Panthers receiving coach Joe Dailey on multiple occasions, before interim head coach Steve Wilks stepped in and sent Anderson to the locker room during the third quarter. Prior to his ejection, Anderson had been seen sitting by himself while the rest of his teammates were going over offensive strategy.

Robbie Anderson has been sent to the locker room by his own team 😳pic.twitter.com/KqsKadRLv4 — PFF (@PFF) October 16, 2022

“No one is bigger than the team,” Wilks said following Carolina’s 24-10 defeat. “I’m not going to focus and put a lot of attention on one individual.”

Anderson met with general manager Scott Fitterer after the game before speaking with the media.

“I was honestly confused,” Anderson said. “I wanted to be in the game. I’ve never had somebody yell to get out of the game. So I was honestly confused and upset by that. I should be. I don’t see nobody that is a true competitor, that knows the value they bring and has true passion for the game, that will be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn’t do nothing wrong.”

Cardinals Add Deep Threat in Robbie Anderson

Anderson, 29, fills a need in Arizona’s offense. Prior to the trade, Adam Schefter of ESPN announced that Cardinals receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown potentially suffered a season-ending foot injury in Sunday’s 19-9 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks (3-3).

Anderson figures to take his spot as the deep threat in the offense. Anderson recorded the first 1,000-yard season of his career in 2020 and was awarded with a two-year, $29.5 million extension. He underwhelmed in 2021, hauling in 53 receptions for 519 yards. This season, he has recorded just 13 receptions for 206 yards. The Cardinals will take on Anderson’s $575,000 salary for the remainder of the year. The Panthers, meanwhile, take on a $20 million dead-cap hit. It will spread across this year and next.

Anderson will be one of two additions to the Cardinals’ receiving corps. DeAndre Hopkins, the three-time All-Pro selection, is eligible to return to the team in Week 7. Hopkins, 30, had been serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Drug policy.