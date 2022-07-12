LOOK: Past Tweets From NFL’s Patrick Mahomes, NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Resurface to Reflect Their Success

“Speak it into existence” sounds like a hopeful, catchy phrase you might hear in a Disney movie. But for NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, it actually happened.

A pair of nearly-decade-old tweets from Mahomes and Wallace have resurfaced recently … and for good reason. Both professional athletes aimed high and witnessed their dreams become a reality.

Mahomes’ tweet came first, dating back to February 2013. Back then, he was a three-star quarterback prospect out of Whitehouse, Texas. Even as a high school junior, he wondered what it might be like to win the big one.

“I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I’m going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl,” Mahomes tweeted nearly a decade ago.

It didn’t take long for Mahomes to become the quarterback who uttered those glorious words. Following the 2019 season, Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl LIV ring with a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes threw for 286 yards, rushed for 29 more and accounted for three total touchdowns en route to a Super Bowl victory and MVP honors for his outstanding performance. It was – quite literally – a dream come true.

One Year Later, Bubba Wallace Tweeted About His Goals

Just 14 months after Patrick Mahomes hit the “send” button on his tweet in 2013, Bubba Wallace put his goals on Twitter for social media to see. The NASCAR driver has also gone above-and-beyond his dreams.

In April 2014, Wallace fired off a post that read, “I dream of racing in the Nationwide Series a few times this year.” To that point, he had only raced in the series intermittently.

A billboard in Los Angeles even featured Wallace’s tweet of destiny.

Dream big. Accomplish more! Thank you for the inclusion, @Twitter. https://t.co/gIXLUZmNWn — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) January 18, 2022

Eight years later, Wallace hasn’t just been part of the now-Xfinity Series – he’s a constant on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. He’s raced in 166 NASCAR Cup Series events over the last six years, as well as 87 Xfinity events in seven years.

Wallace recently claimed his first NASCAR Cup Series victory, winning the 2021 YellaWood 500 at Talladega.

Obviously, tweeting alone didn’t lead to success for Mahomes and Wallace. There’s a lot of hard work and dedication put into their respective crafts. But did “speaking it into existence” put a little extra positive energy into the universe?

We’ll let our Outsiders make that call for themselves.