Pat McAfee Breaks Down the ‘Butt Punt’ During ManningCast

Come for Pat McAfee’s analysis of the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, stay for his epic breakdown of the “Butt Punt.”

McAfee was the second of three guests on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” during “Monday Night Football,” and of course, it did not disappoint. Rarely anything McAfee touches does. Hosts Peyton and Eli Manning immediately had to ask McAfee, the former NFL punter, about the whackiest play we saw this weekend.

Dubbed the “Butt Punt,” it took place during the Miami Dolphins’ 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It should have ended 21-17, if not for Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead punting one directly into the rear end of teammate Trey Sherfield. The gaffe resulted in a safety.

“The thing about it is this was a backed-up punt, so we’re talking a short amount of space for Thomas Morstead to get this punt off,” McAfee said, via the New York Post. “All because he backs up, the personal protector, he’s supposed go forward, and instead, cheeks get clapped by a football in the end zone, in Miami, in 155 degree weather.

“But what a nightmare punt situation. They somehow still win. What a wild day to be a Dolphin fan for sure.”

Who’s to Blame for ‘Butt Punt’? Pat McAfee Weighs In

McAfee, sticking up for punters everywhere, said that not all of the blame should be placed on Morstead.

“It was [Sherfield’s fault],” McAfee said. “You can’t back up there. You can’t back up in that backed up situation. You’ve got to push forward… He was basically running his ass into that ball at the same time. Obviously, it’s not good, for anybody.”

Retired NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was likely smiling when he saw the play. It was nearly 10 years ago when Sanchez gave us the “Butt Fumble.” Morstead and Sherfield have now entered a space they want no part in.

“Woah,” Sanchez tweeted. “… stay out of my lane bro @thomasmorstead.”