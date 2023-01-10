When you’re Pat McAfee you can pretty much get away with anything. That includes trashing the stadium the college football national championship is played in. In the last year, McAfee has become a certified star with his ESPN deal. The only thing is, you can’t control him.

While down on the field, Pat McAfee was talking about the slight breeze that SoFi Stadium allows inside. Even with a dome, there is some air that gets in due to the design of the place.

“This is one of the dumbest-built stadiums I’ve ever seen. But it is beautiful!” he said.

"This is one of the dumbest-built stadiums I've ever seen." – @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/EJcK1DZeBd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 10, 2023

We have seen a lot of Pat this weekend. He’s been a part of the College GameDay crew all season and has really found his place. Loud, brash, always honest, and never afraid to make people upset. Even the whole stadium that the game is being played in.

This isn’t really an original take from Pat McAfee, either. SoFi Stadium is a beautiful building with a wild-looking campus around it. However, it has some quirks that make it…interesting from a football perspective.

Pat McAfee Picks Georgia, Lee Corso Takes TCU

When it comes to College GameDay, the big payoff is to hear the predictions at the end. Some of them are spot on. The analysis is smart, informative, and fun. Then at times, things get a little wild and crazy.

With Pat McAfee and Lee Corso together, things get crazy. Ahead of the national title game, Corso had a big decision to make. He could put on the Bulldog head like he has many times before or go a different route.

Just when we thought that the coach was going to agree with McAfee, when we thought he was going to don the Georgia Bulldog head, he tossed it aside.

Pat McAfee couldn’t believe it when Corso went with TCU. The Horned Frogs aren’t getting a lot of love. Perhaps they can use some of that College GameDay magic to pull out the win.