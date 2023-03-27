Pat McAfee further turned himself into a renaissance man during the fall of 2022, making weekly appearances on ESPN‘s “College GameDay.”

After a successful first season, in which he breathed new life into the college football morning show, McAfee announced on his show Monday he’s returning to the set in 2023.

I will DEFINITELY be on College GameDay this upcoming season #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GQ0mQH23S8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 27, 2023

“I am definitely on ‘College GameDay’ for one more year,” McAfee said, via Athlon Sports. “Definitely. That’s a definite situation. After that, conversation’s pending. TBD.”

McAfee, 35, added more to his ever-growing plate after joining “College GameDay” this past fall. In addition to his popular YouTube show, “The Pat McAfee Show,” McAfee served on the commentary team for “WWE Smackdown!” alongside Michael Cole. He reduced his role with WWE for the time being despite signing a multi-year extension in July 2022.

McAfee recently revealed he enjoyed his time on “College GameDay,” and the workload that came with it.

“That was a good time… No long term deal in place but, I enjoyed the workload that came with being a part of one of the most iconic shows in the history of sports,” McAfee wrote on Twitter. “I think we had the greatest year it’s had in like 2 decades or something ratings wise… fucking WILD.. I was told a lot of Old Whites weren’t gonna watch because of me.

“.. Got to see so many insanely beautiful campuses/places.. being new man on the totem pole when it came to hotel rooms (impossible to book, Shahtaht to the GameDay crew behind the scenes.. absolute LEGENDS) was good for me. Took me back to my roots… will DEFINITELY be getting a bus if GameDay continues to be in the ol’ life schedule.”

Pat McAfee Thought Brett Favre Defamation Lawsuit Was a Prank

McAfee is currently being sued by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. Favre is suing the former NFL punter for defamation of character over allegations made about his involvement in the Mississippi state welfare scandal.

When Favre slapped him with the lawsuit last month, McAfee thought it was all a ruse. He believed one of his buddies tried to pull a fast one on him. Turns out, Favre was the culprit and he was not joking.

In a recent interview with Front Office Sports, McAfee explained that he initially thought the lawsuit was a prank.

“Honestly, I was like, ‘Oh, this has gotta be fake,’” McAfee said. “I thought it was like [WWE commentator] Michael Cole or maybe [former NFL kicker Adam] Vinatieri. There are humans in my life who would certainly go through a lot of things just to be like, ‘Oh, I got you.’ I thought it was a rib.

“But I guess this is real life. It’s part of my life now, you know?”