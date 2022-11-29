Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth of Second Child, Twitter Sounds Off

Right now is an exciting time for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. It has nothing to do with what’s happening on the field, as the two welcomed their second child into the world on Monday night.

The couple announced the arrival of Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Monday night. He’s the second child for the Mahomes family. The Mahomes have a 20-month-old daughter, Sterling.

Following the announcement, Twitter exploded with excitement for the “Royal Family” of Kansas City.

“Congratulations Patrick, Brittany and little Sterling on the arrival of the little man of the house,” one NFL fan said. “KC looks forward to watching your family blossom and grow. Sending love and blessings to you and your family.”

Another Twitter user said, “Congratulations to you both on the birth of Patrick Lavon Mahomes III and to big sister Sterling and everyone else in your family. I’m very excited for you and your family.”

In addition to some of the long-winded responses, hundreds of people simply said “congratulations,” to the family.

The Memes Have Already Started for Newest Mahomes Family Member

It didn’t take long for Kansas City Chiefs fans to start breaking out the memes after Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced the birth of Bronze. Most of those were produced in good fun.

One of the most popular tweets came as a play on Disney‘s The Lion King. With the caption, “Patrick Bronze Lavon Mahomes III has been born,” a Twitter user posted the clip of Rafiki holding Simba high above Pride Rock.

Another fan posted an image of a “younger” Mahomes decked out in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform, implying that Bronze will follow in his father’s footsteps.

Before Bronze thinks about a career in the NFL, he’s going to have to make a stop at the college. A Texas Tech Barstool account is already making a recruiting pitch.

“Congrats to Patrick Mahomes and Brittany,” the tweet said. “‘Bronze’ sounds like a nickname of a kid who’s going to be throwing absolute lasers for Texas Tech in the future.”

There’s no question the Internet had plenty of fun after learning about the latest arrival to the Mahomes family.