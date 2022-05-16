Patrick Beverley Says Chris Paul ‘Can’t Guard Nobody’ Following Suns’ Series Loss

Patrick Beverley made a guest appearance on ESPN’s Get Up! this morning and, oh boy, he did not disappoint. The main talking point for Beverley, JJ Redick, Stephen A. Smith and Mike Greenberg was Chris Paul’s performance in the Phoenix Suns’ 123-90 blowout loss to Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the NBA‘s Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday night.

Beverley is infamous for his in-your-face, abrasive defense on the court and animated soundbites off the court. There was certainly no shortage of the latter this morning.

“Ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the Phoenix Suns, nobody in the NBA. I’m saying all this because this is what the NBA says. The players in the NBA know this. I’m not the only one who says this,” Beverley said. “He can’t guard nobody. He literally can’t guard. Everyone knows that. … What do we call him? Cone. You know what you do with cones? In the summertime you got a cone and you make a move, what does the cone do? Stay still. He’s a cone.”

When Greenberg hinted that Beverley might be saying these things because of his personal animosity against Paul, Beverley doubled down.

“I think he’s been in a fortunate situation to be president of the NBPA [National Basketball Players Association] and State Farm commercials,” Beverley said. “He’s fortunate to get certain calls in games that normal guys don’t usually get. … He’s finessed the game to a point where he gets all the petty calls.”

Beverley vs. Paul – One-Sided Rivalry?

In the 2021 Western Conference Finals, Paul’s Suns defeated Beverley’s Los Angeles Clippers in six games. Late in Game 6 with Phoenix blowing out the Clippers by 36 points, Beverley shoved Paul in the back while both teams went to their respective huddles for a timeout. Beverley was ejected and the Suns finished off Los Angeles to advance to the NBA Finals, where they would lose to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Beverley tweeted out an apology the next day, but it is hard to say how sincere it really was. Fast forward to March 2022, when Beverley appeared on Redick and Tommy Alter’s The Old Man and the Three podcast and delved into the history of his personal vendetta against Paul.

In 20 games in which they have played head-to-head since 2013, Paul’s teams are 11-9 against Beverley’s. Paul has averaged 17.8 points, 8.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals in those games; pretty much in line with his career averages of 18.1 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game across his 17 seasons in the NBA.