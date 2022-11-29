Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth of Second Baby, Reveal Photo and Name

Late last night, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes made the exciting announcement that Sterling officially has a baby brother!

The couple announced the arrival of their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, across social media with a picture of the newborn resting in a blanket emblazoned with the family name, a silver chain with ‘Bronze’ in diamonds rests at his tiny feet. In the caption, they revealed that the newest member of the Mahomes family was born on November 28, 2022 weighing 7 lbs, 8 ounces.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍 @BrittanyLynne pic.twitter.com/2ltjXsnE09 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 29, 2022

The baby boy is just under two years younger than his sister, Sterling Skye Mahomes, who will turn two in February 2023.

The Mahomes’ friends and family, as well as Chiefs fans across the country, have been awaiting the birth of Bronze since the couple announced they had another child on the way in May, two months after they tied the knot in Hawaii.

Since that time, Brittany Mahomes has kept fans updated on social media with a variety of professional pregnancy shoots and selfies. Just before the birth of Patrick Mahomes III, the mother of two posted a series of photos in which she’s covered only by a length of white gossamer. “Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves,” Brittany wrote in the caption.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on the Joys of Raising Their First Baby

Before announcing her pregnancy with baby No. 2, Brittany Mahomes gushed about being a mom to little Sterling. In a heartwarming Instagram story, the NFL wife shared that she and her daughter couldn’t be closer.

“She makes me the happiest, and even on my bad days, I truly love being with her and doing things with her!” Brittany wrote. “I love watching her grow up every day and start to be able to do things on her own!”

As for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he couldn’t adore Brittany and his growing family more, despite the difficult moments that come with raising a baby. “It’s been amazing,” he explained in a 2021 interview with TODAY. “Brittany’s been a champ, she’s been the best mom ever, so I’m just excited every single day for the new challenges and seeing (Sterling) grow.”

“We learned the two most important words in being parents is ‘sleep schedule,'” the QB continued. “We have the sleep schedule down. She’s actually a really good sleeper. She already sleeps through the night. She wakes up about at 6 a.m, just about when I wake up usually.”

“There are moments when she’s crying and Brittany’s at the store or in the shower or something like that, and I have no idea what to do after I try all the tricks,” Mahomes added. “Luckily enough there haven’t been too many of those moments.”