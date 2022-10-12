Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses

New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses.

Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, along with his now wife Brittany, received a lot of criticism last season with some of their game-day antics. During the playoffs earlier this year, Brittany was criticized for spraying champagne from her seat and getting it all over nearby fans. When people called her out for the incident, she stated, “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don’t even know.”

Patrick Mahomes also addressed his brother pouring water all over a Baltimore Ravens fan last year. “He’s been good at not trying to respond to stuff,” Patrick stated at the time. “He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it. He’ll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people best he can.”

The Kansas City Chief’s quarterback made headlines when it was rumored that his brother and Brittany were told not to attend any more NFL games last season. However, Patrick quickly shut down the rumors in a tweet. “Y’all just be making stuff up these days,” he wrote at the time. Brittany responded with, “Legit.”

Patrick Mahomes Says He Is Going to ‘Stay Out of the Way’ When It Comes to His Children Playing Sports

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes recently sat down with Maria Taylor on Football in America to discuss his influence on his children’s potential interests in sports. The quarterback is the father of 18-month-old daughter Sterling with Brittany and will be welcoming a baby boy soon.

As he spoke to Taylor, Patrick Mahomes said he is planning to stay out of the way of his children’s sports interests. “I think that’s the best thing for me,” the NFL star shared. “I’m going to help teach my son, my daughter, all the fundamentals and whatever they want to learn. But at the same time, I want to stay out of the way and let it be about them.”

Patrick Mahomes also said that his father stayed out of the way with his sports interest while growing up. “That’s what my parents did. They let it be about me, let me out there and have fun, they didn’t pressure me to do anything. I think that’s why I’m in the position I am today.”