Patrick Mahomes Celebrates 27th Birthday at Party With Wife Brittany

Patrick Mahomes enjoyed himself at his 27th birthday party. Wouldn’t you if you were the hottest quarterback in the NFL?

Brittany Mahomes posted some of the party photos to her Instagram account. You can see a smiling Mahomes posing with his wife. Brittany is cradling her baby bump. She and her husband are expecting a baby boy, possibly as soon as the end of the year. Brittany announced the baby news in late May, but didn’t provide the due date. However, she did reveal baby No. 2 is a boy.

You can check out the photos of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes by clicking on this Instagram link.

It is a terrific time to be Mahomes, since both his public and private lives are enjoying huge milestones. Patrick and Brittany are celebrating 10 years together as a couple. After a two-year engagement, the two married in a beautiful Hawaiian ceremony this past spring. The couple’s daughter, Sterling Skye, is 19 months old. She’s now old enough to watch Dad in person at his football games. Brittany brought her to the sidelines to tell her daddy hello during pre-game of Kansas City’s home contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The NFL on Prime Video social media account shared the sweet Mahomes family clip. The caption? “Too wholesome.” Yes, it was that cute. Take a look:

Then there’s Patrick Mahomes and his on-field exploits. He kicked off the season in fantastic fashion for the Chiefs. Mahomes earned AFC Player of the Week honors after throwing for five touchdowns in a victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The matchup was a huge one, with Mahomes dueling Arizona’s Kyler Murray. Both are big-armed, athletic Texans who played college football in the Big 12. Mahomes was in mid-season form.

Then again, Patrick Mahomes normally starts a season this way. It was the third time in his career that he earned AFC Player of the Week honors for his opening week performance. He also did so in 2018 and 2021.It’s his eighth overall player of the week designation.

A reporter for the Kansas City Chiefs also put the Patrick Mahomes accomplishment in context. The Chief threw for 350-plus yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. This feat has only been accomplished four times in the last three seasons. Mahomes has done it three times. Tom Brady has the fourth.

So about that 27th birthday. We told you it was good to be Patrick Mahomes. In this past Thursday’s game, he also came out the winner in a matchup with Chargers QB Justin Herbert. He’s another up-and-coming NFL quarterback who some put in the same conversation with Mahomes. Herbert pulled off the better stats. But he also was responsible for the game-winning pick six in the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory.