Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Rides in Style with New Mini Golf Cart for Christmas

Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, may only be two years old, but she’s already riding in style. The oldest child in the family received her own miniature golf cart this Christmas. We’re not really sure whether it was a gift from Santa Claus or from mom and dad.

Brittany Mahomes posted an image of Sterling testing out the new golf cart on Instagram. PEOPLE captured the photograph, which was captioned with, “New golfer in town! Had to be like Dada.”

So, apparently, there are now two golf carts motoring across the Mahomes residence. Does that mean it’s just a matter of time before Brittany and newborn Bronze get their own?

We’re not sure if young Sterling was running over toes in her new golf cart on Christmas morning, but she appeared to be having fun. That’s all that matters, right?

Internet Goes Crazy Over Mahomes Family Christmas Photos

On Christmas Day, Brittany Mahomes shared a gift with fans across Kansas City and the NFL. She revealed photos from the family’s Christmas card this year, which included newborn baby Bronze.

Brittany revealed previously that the cards would mostly feature Sterling enjoying her snacks, which turned out to be true. But everyone still loved the images.

One fan wrote, “Merry Christmas! Thank you for being such a blessing to Kansas City and Missouri. Many blessings to you and yours throughout the New Year.” Another asked, “Are those fig newtons that Sterling is eating?”

Brittany also shared multiple pictures of her and Patrick, as well as the kids, on Instagram on Christmas Day. It truly appeared to be a great holiday celebration for the Kansas City family.