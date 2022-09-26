In the Sunday afternoon NFL matchup between the Chiefs and Colts, Patrick Mahomes got into it with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. These two work closely together each week to try and figure out the other team’s defense. This week, it looks like things boiled over between the two on a disagreement of some kind.

Today was just not a great day overall for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes didn’t have his best day and neither did OC Eric Bieniemy. The Indianapolis Colts seemed to get able to get under the skin of the Chiefs all game. To put it simply, today was a bad loss to a bad Colts team.

The thing is, when these two were arguing, the Chiefs were arguably playing their best football. Bieniemy and Mahomes had this exchange as the teams went into the locker room at halftime.

Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy having some words before halftime👀 pic.twitter.com/g7aqsi0oQk — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2022

You just never want to see a coordinator and a quarterback arguing like this. It doesn’t help things and just adds to tensions. It showed out on the field.

From here, things only got worse for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes would be unable to find the endzone at all in the second half. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Colts were looking like the better team somehow. The old man, Matt Ryan threw for 22 yards and two touchdowns on 27/37 passes. Meanwhile, Mahomes threw an interception that ultimately doomed the effort.

This season isn’t ruined of course, but this is a loss that the Chiefs had no business taking.

Every time you looked up in this game, it felt like the Chiefs were struggling to hold off the Colts. In the end, they weren’t able to hold them off long enough. The Chiefs were up 17-13 and looking to put his struggle win away. However, it wouldn’t be a struggle win – it was a major loss.

There was no indication that the Chiefs knew what to do to pull away in this one. It was a case of one team just coming out and wanting it more than the other. The Colts now have a win, a loss, and a tie. They might not be a very pretty team to watch each week, but they sure find a way to make things interesting, don’t they?