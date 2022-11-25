Patrick Mahomes Fires Up Twitter with Hot Thanksgiving Food Take

Usually, Patrick Mahomes lights up Twitter with his play on the field. This week, though, the superstar quarterback has one of the hottest Thanksgiving food takes of the season.

Apparently, Mahomes gave the famous turducken a try this Thanksgiving. He appears to be a huge fan of the dish, tweeting out, “Turducken =,” and included three fire emojis.

Turducken=🔥🔥🔥 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 25, 2022

Must be pretty darn good if Mahomes is tweeting about it, right?

The turducken became synonymous with the NFL and Thanksgiving Day games in the 1990s. In 1996, Glenn Mistich and Gourmet Butcher Block made the dish for legendary analyst John Madden, who fell in love with this unique meal.

Madden popularized the turducken, and now Mahomes is taking it to another level. Plenty of Kansas City Chiefs fans chimed in when learning that their start quarterback loved it.

“Please somehow slip it in the next interview/press you have,” one Twitter user wrote. Another fan said they might have to indulge now, saying, “Our family has decided we wanna try one! Happy Turkey Day to you and yours.”

A lot of fans did have one question for Mahomes — did he add ketchup? As of now, that question still doesn’t have an answer.

We’ll have to see if Mahomes’ consumption of the now-famous turducken translates to even better on-field performance. This weekend, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Rams.

If he doesn’t play well, fans may start monitoring his Thanksgiving intake moving forward.

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes Wish Everyone Happy Thanksgiving

Before Patrick Mahomes lit up Twitter with his spicy turducken take, his wife, Brittany, shared a family photo that also caught plenty of attention on Thanksgiving.

Patrick, Brittany and daughter Sterling shared an adorable family photo, along with the caption, “Happy Thanksgiving.” A lot of fans returned the message on Thursday.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” one Twitter user said in response. “Feel we could have you over for Thanksgiving and it would feel comfortable – like family.”

Another fan jumped in to show appreciation for the family, saying, “Happy [Thanksgiving] to the royal family of KC. We appreciate everything y’all do.”