Patrick Mahomes Makes Surprising Comment Regarding No Longer Being Highest-Paid Quarterback in NFL

Patrick Mahomes made history two years ago when he signed a 10-year, $450 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs. It was the largest contract ever by an athlete in one of the four major sports leagues. The deal eclipsed MLB star Mike Trout’s 12-year, $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

His $45 million average salary was the most in the NFL – until this offseason. Over the past few months, three quarterbacks have signed new deals and passed Mahomes in the process. They are: Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million), Kyler Murray ($46.1 million) and Deshaun Watson ($46 million)

But when the 26-year-old MVP and Super Bowl champion was asked about it on Friday at Chiefs training camp, he revealed that he could not care less about that status.

“When I signed my deal, I knew I was going to be set for life regardless of how the market went,” Mahomes said. “I think I’ve made enough money on the football field – and off of it as well – that it won’t matter at the end of the day. Money is one thing but when you get those Super Bowl rings at the end of your career. I think that’s going to be the thing that you look back on.”

Mahomes realizes that quarterback is the premier position in the league. The salaries will keep going up as the market evolves.

“They’ll keep setting the bar even higher. Especially at the quarterback position, the next guy is the highest-paid guy. Any of these top-tier quarterbacks make such a difference that older contracts will get passed up,” he said.

Kyler Murray Becomes Latest NFL QB to Surpass Patrick Mahomes

Last week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract. It ended a months-long negotiation between the 24-year-old and the franchise.

There is $160 million guaranteed in the contract, while his $46.1 million annual salary makes him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL. Murray’s new deal is behind Rodgers’ $50.3 million annual salary for the Packers. But it is $500,000 more than Watson’s five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. I would imagine that is deliberate.