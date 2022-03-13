Patrick Mahomes Marries Brittany Matthews in Hawaii: See Wedding Pic

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially a married man, exchanging vows with longtime partner Brittany Matthews yesterday (Saturday). Patrick Mahomes and Brittnay Matthews chose Hawaii as the location of their wedding.

The happy couple said “I do” in a beautiful beach ceremony with the ocean providing the backdrop. The All-Pro quarterback shared a few photos of the wedding ceremony on his personal social media page. Mahomes and Matthews are all smiles as they walk hand in hand toward an arch of gorgeous flowers.

“Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes,” he captions the post.

In his social media post, Patrick Mahomes shares five photos from his and Britany Matthews’ weekend wedding. A pristine beach and the Pacific Ocean are prominent in the wedding shots. The islands of Hawaii are a popular spot for destination weddings. In a testament to just how popular the star quarterback is among NFL fans, Mahomes’ post took in well over 360,000 “likes” in a matter of hours. It also received more than 5,000 comments shortly after going live. Many commenters chime in to congratulate the happy couple and wish them well. Many Kansas City Chiefs fans are among the post responders and are happy to see their franchise quarterback with a smile on his face.

“Congratulations! The ceremony location looks stunning,” a social media user comments. “Excited to see you back with the Chiefs this year.”

“Hawaii is the perfect spot for a wedding and you guys look great!” another commenter says. “Congrats on a beautiful ceremony!”

Patrick Mahomes and Britany Matthews have been together since high school. The couple has a young daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, and she makes an appearance in one of the wedding photos.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Make It Official

The newly married couple had a small wedding ceremony with close friends and family in attendance. A few of Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs teammates also made the trip down to Hawaii to partake in the wedding festivities. The superstar quarterback’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, was the best man. Chiefs tight end and another All-Pro, Travis Kelce, was also a groomsman. Mahomes and Kelce have a close relationship on and off the field and are both a big reason for Kansas City’s recent success. Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was also in the bridal party as a bridesmaid for Brittany Matthews. Sterling Skye, who just turned 1-year-old earlier this year, made for an adorable flower girl.

The newlyweds will enjoy a nice honeymoon over the next couple of days with plenty of time to relax. It will soon be back to work for Patrick Mahomes as he and his Kansas City Chiefs team begin preparations for the 2022 NFL seasons.