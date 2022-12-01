Patrick Mahomes Reveals Origins of ‘Bronze’ Nickname for Newborn Son

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their newborn son to the world Monday.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III is the couple’s second child as Sterling Skye Mahomes was born in February 2021. Mahomes spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since his son’s birth and said it was “cool” to add another into his growing family.

“It’s cool, obviously,” Mahomes said, via Chiefs Wire. “It’s awesome to bring in a son to add to my family. Everything went great and everything went smooth — and Brittany is a champ. So, it’s been really cool.”

Mahomes III was given the nickname “Bronze,” which signifies that he is named after both his father and grandfather.

“Yeah, when Brittany and I had Sterling we didn’t know if it was a girl or boy at first,” Mahomes said. “So, we started thinking of girl’s and boy’s names. We wanted, obviously, [Sterling and Bronze] to have that connection for them to be brother and sister forever. And so, I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I’ve thought about that since I was literally like five or six years old. I always thought [the nickname] was going to be ‘Tre’ as the third.

“You hear a lot of people doing that. My brother Jackson [Mahomes], whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.’ So we went with that.”

Patrick Mahomes Preparing for Tough Matchup

In his first game as a father of two, Mahomes and the Chiefs (9-2) will face the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. It’s a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game, in which Cincinnati prevailed to move onto the Super Bowl.

“I think you have to keep it in perspective. It’s a brand-new season,” Mahomes said. “But any time a team beats you before, you want to beat them, especially when they beat you in a game like they did to go to the Super Bowl.”