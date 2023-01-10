Patrick Mahomes Reveals Who He’s Rooting for in Georgia-TCU National Championship

Patrick Mahomes really wants to cheer for TCU in tonight’s college football championship. But his Texas Tech roots are getting in the way.

We can understand Mahomes’ dilemma. He’s a Texan. Football is life around these parts. You pick your favorite college team and stick with them. Truthfully, all the Red Raiders, Longhorns, Bears and Aggies, et al, are dreadfully jealous of TCU earning a spot against Georgia for the national title. The Longhorns were the last team from the Lone Star State to win a national title in college football. And Vince Young worked his magic on Jan. 4, 2006. So it’s been a while.

Let’s go to Patrick Mahomes and his Twitter account. He posted “I want to root for the Big 12 but am I allowed to root for TCU?” Yes, Patrick, you may cheer for your conference.

I want to root for the Big12 but am i allowed to root for TCU? 🤣🤣🤣 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 9, 2023

Ouch! TCU Didn’t Offer Patrick Mahomes a Scholarship

Patrick Mahomes went to high school in deep East Texas, where he was a multiple-sport star at Whitehouse High School. But TCU didn’t offer him a scholarship. And it had everything to do with Mahomes being an ace pitcher. Gary Patterson, the long-time TCU coach through last season, had gotten burned by football recruits electing for pro baseball. So he didn’t want to risk a scholarship.

In 2016, Patrick Mahomes and his Horned Frogs came into Fort Worth riding a three-game losing streak. But the Raiders righted their season with a double-overtime victory over the Frogs. However, TCU gave Mahomes fits.

The Frogs’ defense did handle Tech’s prolific offense to near perfection. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a week removed from posting an NCAA record 819 yards of total offense, struggled throughout Saturday against TCU.

Back in 2016, Patrick Mahomes didn’t dazzle in Fort Worth against TCU. But his Raiders won in double overtime. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire)

He was a week removed from setting the NCAA record for total offense. Mahomes totaled an eye-popping 819 yards in a loss to Oklahoma. However, he managed only 206 yards passing and 39 rushing against the Toads. But Mahomes led Tech on a late, game-tying touchdown drive in regulation.

“This is the most fight I’ve seen in a long time from this team and this program,” said then Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury (who got fired Sunday by the Arizona Cardinals).

But here’s one reason, other than blood, that Patrick Mahomes can find some love for TCU. Sonny Dykes coaches TCU. And his dad, Spike Dykes, was the beloved head coach at Texas Tech years before Mahomes got there.

We’re betting that Mahomes won’t be cheering for Georgia.