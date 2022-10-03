Patrick Mahomes Sends NFL World Into a Frenzy After Insane Touchdown Pass on SNF

Patrick Mahomes might be a magician. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had a touchdown pass on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that sent social media into an absolute frenzy.

On 2nd-and-goal from Tampa Bay’s 2-yard line, Mahomes pulled out a play from his incredible bag of tricks. It’s almost impossible to describe, so we’ll just let the video clip do the talking:

Patrick Mahomes is doing unimaginable stuff right now. Holy cow. pic.twitter.com/vyPj7tJYV3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2022

That pass, which was caught by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, put the Chiefs up 21-10 at Raymond James Stadium. As you might imagine, NFL fans across the country marveled at the wizardry Mahomes showed with that play.

List of people who can make that throw:



Patrick Mahomes

That’s it. That’s the list — Basic PFT (@PFTCommenter) October 3, 2022

Football analyst and show host Pat McAfee was thoroughly impressed by the “Mahomes Magic.”

MaHahahahahahahomes



SOOO GOOD AT FOOTBALL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 3, 2022

Even LeBron James joined in by praising the Kansas City Chiefs gunslinger:

Patty Mahomes 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. So damn good!! 🪄 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 3, 2022

There’s a reason Mahomes is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. If you ever doubted his abilities, just put that play on loop.

Did Patrick Mahomes Quiet the Critics?

Believe it or not, there are some critics of Patrick Mahomes. Most notably, a Kansas City publication took a shot at the quarterback’s character, saying he “always keeps his eye out for himself.”

“After watching the Kansas City Chiefs for the past two years, I think it is clear that Patrick Mahomes is not a team player. He doesn’t care if his team wins or loses. All he cares about is how he looks,” the piece reads.

The Kansas City Star published the story, and Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, didn’t take too kindly to the criticism. She took to social media to stand up for her husband.

“Y’all are extremely ignorant for this. Kansas City doesn’t do this to it’s [sic] people, what a joke you guys are,” she said.

Maybe the magical play Mahomes had in Sunday Night Football will change some opinions. Or maybe it won’t. Either way, it looks like the quarterback is out to prove a point.