Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out About Viral Video of Heated Argument With Chiefs OC

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs struggled against the Indianapolis Colts in a shocking 20-17 loss. Just before halftime, tempers boiled over on the sidelines as cameras captured Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes having a heated discussion with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Now, Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid have spoken out about the sideline spat.

The clip of Mahomes and Bieniemy arguing mid-game went viral online immediately on Sunday. The Chiefs have had so much success in recent seasons that poor performances are a rarity. However, Kansas City uncharacteristically didn’t look like themselves over the weekend and that led to some disagreements within the team. Recently, Patrick Mahomes joined Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio and explained that the exchange wasn’t as bad as it looked on TV.

“After seeing the video, I see why people thought it was a bigger deal than it actually was. As an offensive player and someone that wants to score every single time you’re on the field, I wanted to take a chance to get it down the field,” Mahomes said on The Drive. “They made the decision, not just coach Beiniemy. I think it was Coach Reid and the whole offensive staff that we were in a good spot. … We didn’t want to make a big mistake there at the half.

“That’s their job, and I have to be better at knowing when that is the right decision. But at the same time I always want to score, that’s just who I am. … Sometimes there’s a little disagreement here or there, but we know we’re trying to do whatever we can to win. … We got to the locker room and we started talking, it was like it didn’t even happen.”

Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy having some words before halftime👀 pic.twitter.com/g7aqsi0oQk — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2022

Andy Reid Speaks on Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy Sideline Argument

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid got in between Patrick Mahomes and his offensive coordinator as they argued on Sunday. He separated the two and pulled his quarterback away before things escalated any further. While speaking to reporters recently, Reid downplayed the on-field incident.

“I don’t think the camera probably showed the reality,” Reid explained, according to FOX Sports. “EB was just communicating, calm saying, ‘Listen we’ll get it in the second half here.’ He was explaining the situation to him. Patrick — listen — Patrick — and this is what makes him great — is he wants to rip your heart out on every play and every opportunity he gets. And he had taken a pretty good lick the play before and so my decision was to do that.”

“You know, it wasn’t EB. EB was just the calming effect there,” Reid added. “Sometimes things look different. Listen, it’s an emotional game. It’s an emotional game. I wouldn’t want it any other way. That’s what makes it great! And so that’s why we all love [Patrick Mahomes]. He wants to play.”

Mahomes went on to finish the game with 262 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. That might be average for some quarterbacks, but it’s subpar for the Super Bowl-winning QB that is used to much higher production. Kansas City will look to get back on track this weekend against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football.