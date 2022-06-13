Patrick Mahomes’ Wife, Brittany, Calls Out Social Media Troll for Making Hurtful Comment

Unfortunately, Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany Matthews, finds herself fighting back against insulting and hateful messages posted on social media. This time, she’s responding to a self-harm comment that was left below a photo of the Mahomes family’s announcement that their second child was on the way.

A troll on Instagram made the comment, “If I was stuck w this woman for life I’d kill myself.” The triggering remark prompted Matthews to respond with a post of her own on the social media website, admonishing the hurtful comment.

“Making comments like this are very very concerning but also highly inappropriate,” she said in an Instagram post. “‘Killing yourself’ is not a term to just be throwing around like this.

“It’s actually a very serious matter. People deal with these thoughts often. And it can be VERY TRIGGERING to some people.”

In May, Mahomes, Matthews and their first child, Sterling, announced that they were expecting their second child. Most of the reactions on Instagram were positive and supportive. That one thoughtless comment forced Matthews to respond and focus on the issue of suicide prevention and cyber-bullying.

“Please be aware when you say stuff like this and know it can affect a lot of people if they even read or see these words,” Matthews continued in her Instagram post. “Let’s be better.”

The comment made on Instagram isn’t the first run-in with social media trolls for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. In February, the couple was targeted for a “weird” date night while attending a Texas Tech basketball game.

What would be considered a normal night out for most couples was criticized by folks on Twitter following an exchange between the NFL superstar quarterback and his wife. Once seeing some of the comments on social media, Mahomes brushed it off.

“Man people are weird … love you babe,” Mahomes wrote in response to the critics.

The moment between Patrick Mahomes and Matthews didn’t rev up only negative comments in the days after the game between Baylor and Texas Tech. The couple received plenty of supportive messages, as well.

“Don’t stress, having haters means you’re doing everything right,” one fan responded.

Fighting the Bullies

Brittany Matthews isn’t one to let the hurtful, vile and inappropriate comments slide without action. After catching heat for drenching Kansas City fans with champagne in celebration following the Chiefs’ playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills, she was approached by Kansas-based clothing company Charlie Hustle about a shirt idea.

The shirt, pitched as “Team Brittany” swag, got Matthews about the opportunity to give back. She agreed to the deal and vowed to give a percentage of the profit to Red Card KC.

Red Card KC is a charity organization that aims to prevent bullying.

“Obviously, I do receive a lot of hate on a daily basis on social media and I know so, so, so many other people do as well. Matthews said. “I’m lucky enough to have a good support system and a city that is lifting me up but I know there are a lot of people out there struggling with this so that’s why I’m proud to just partner with this company and get behind this cause and hopefully push everything into the right direction and start spreading some more positivity on all of these platforms.”