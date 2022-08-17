Patrick Reed Files Lawsuit Against Golf Channel and Analyst Following Move from PGA Tour to LIV Golf

LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed is about to be at the center of another controversy. The 2018 Masters champion has hit Golf Channel and analyst Brandel Chamblee with a lawsuit, seeking $750 million in damages for defamation of character.

The New York Post reported that Reed recently filed a lawsuit. The 32-year-old professional golfer claims he’s been the victim of Chamblee’s attempts to “destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment.”

“It is well-known on tour that Mr. Reed has been abused and endured more than any other golfer from fans or spectators who have been allowed to scream obscenities only to be glorified by NBC’s Golf Channel for doing so,” the lawsuit alleges, per The Post.

“[Chamblee] has become Golf Channel’s primary mouthpiece and agent to push this defamatory agenda and inflict severe damage to Mr. Reed, LIV, and other golfers signed with LIV.”

Reed was among some of golf’s most recognizable names to jump from the PGA Tour to LIV. Others include Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Bubba Watson.

The suit also alleges that Reed has been the victim of “calculated, malicious” attacks. As a result, his livelihood has suffered directly.

Lawsuits are Big Among the LIV Golf Crowd

Receiving a boatload of cash for leaving the PGA Tour for LIV clearly isn’t enough for the startup league’s new members. Patrick Reed’s lawsuit is just the latest among a group that has apparently taken an interest in visiting the courtrooms.

In early August, members of LIV Golf hit the PGA Tour with an anti-trust lawsuit. Hero-turned-villain Phil Mickelson headed that movement, which came in response commissioner Jay Monahan suspending LIV members from PGA Tour events.

Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones also filed temporary restraining orders in hopes of being able to participate in the FedEx Cup playoffs. All three qualified before leaving for LIV but were barred from participating because of the suspensions.

A judge denied the TRO, and none will participate in the playoffs.

More courtroom appearances are coming as it relates to LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Reed and his colleagues on the new league might spent more time in legal battles than on the golf course.