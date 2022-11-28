Patriots Breaking Out Throwback Uniforms for TNF, NFL Fans Love It

One of the best throwback uniforms in the NFL is making a return this week. The New England Patriots are breaking out the old-school look for Thursday Night Football and fans couldn’t be more excited about it.

This week, the Patriots will reach into the way-back machine and pull out the throwback red uniforms for Thursday’s showdown against the Buffalo Bills on Amazon Prime. They’ll also be sporting the old-school white helmets with the Pat Patriot logo.

The red throwbacks are making a comeback on TNF. 🔥 (via @Patriots)#BUFvsNE — Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Several NFL fans were pretty fired up to see the Patriots breaking out these old-school beauties.

“Best unis in the game,” one fan said. Another fan added, “So much better than their current uniforms.” A third fan chimed in, “Best throwbacks in the league by far.”

The Patriots enter Sunday’s game with a 6-5 record while the Bills sit at 8-3 on the season. It should be a fun East Coast matchup — especially for those who love throwback uniforms.

Even Tom Brady Loves the Patriots’ Throwback Uniforms

Tom Brady spent 19 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls and many other accolades. And, during his time in Foxboro, he had the opportunity to sport the unique throwback look a few times.

He’s apparently a pretty big fan of the look, too.

In the summer months, New England announced that it would be breaking out the Pat Patriot helmet and old-school red uniform again in 2022. Brady seemed only slightly upset that he doesn’t get to sport the look again, posting a hilarious GIF in response.

There’s a chance that Brady gets to sport another unique throwback uniform before his career is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ll break out the beloved “creamsicle” uniforms for the 2023 season. That would require the quarterback to play at least one more season, though.

Would he be willing to stick around just to wear an iconic throwback uniform?