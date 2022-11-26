Patriots Plane Spotted in Charlottesville, Reportedly Provided for UVA Football Memorial Services

The football world continues to support the UVA football team. This time, it is the New England Patriots lending a hand. In order to allow players to attend the funerals of their deceased teammates, the Pats let the Cavaliers use their team plane. A remarkable gesture from the NFL team, although it is unclear if it was a gift or if the team is chartering the plane.

Ever since the news of the deadly shooting at UVA broke, the football world has stopped to reach out and lend a hand, the Patriots are the latest example. Whether that is kind words, helmet decals, or offering up an entire plane. These young men have been through a lot in the last couple of weeks. Not having to worry about missing one of these funerals is the least they deserve.

It’s great that these players will be able to pay their respects to Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.

The Patriots’ plane was spotted at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport in Virginia on Friday.

Just saw New England’s plane at CHO. They leant it for UVa to use to get players to the three funerals. What an amazing gesture #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/8FrMh77BS3 — Brandon Lloyd (@blloyd8298) November 25, 2022

Since the shooting, the UVA team has canceled two of their football games. It looks like Virginia is done for the season as they canceled the game between their rivals, Virginia Tech. That game was originally scheduled for this weekend. Of course, it is understandable given the severity of the situation.

From college football teams in and around Virginia and the ACC to NFL teams – football has come together to support this team in a time of need. It has been moving to see.

Patriots Have UVA Connections

There is a connection between the Patriots and UVA football. That connection is the Groh family. Virginia fans will know the name very well. Al Groh was the coach at UVA for years after playing as a defensive end at the school during the 1960s.

Groh’s son Mike played at Virginia as well. He would later coach there under his father and eventually make his way to the NFL coaching ranks. Mike Groh still coaches wide receivers for the New York Giants. As for Matt, he didn’t play at Virginia and instead went to the Ivy League at Princeton.

However, Matt is now the Director of Player Personnel for the New England Patriots. Clearly, there is a connection through the Groh family. Surely there will be some kind of official word from the Patriots or UVA about the plane and how it was provided.