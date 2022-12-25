Patriots QB Mac Jones Called Out Over ‘Dirty’ Hit in Bengals Game

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple called out New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones following the 22-18 victory in Week 16 Saturday.
Jones found himself on the end of a controversial play in the fourth quarter when Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt scooped up a fumble. Jones appeared to dive at the legs of Apple, who was trailing about five yards behind Pratt.
Though Pratt’s touchdown return was rendered null, as officials ruled the fumble an incompletion, the play remained on Apple’s mind after the game.
“Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me,” Apple told NESN.com. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”
Saturday wasn’t the first time Jones has been accused of making a dirty play. During the Patriots’ game against the Carolina Panthers in 2021, defensive end Brian Burns claimed Jones grabbed his leg following a strip sack. The move aggravated Burns’ ankle injury.
“Watching the replay and watching all the angles and everything, I think it’s some bull,” Burns said at the time. “I think it’s some bull for him to take his legs — because my main thing is he took his legs and he swept the one leg I had up, you know what I mean? I think it’s some bull. And his explanation for it — because he thought I had the ball — I don’t think you could think a person has the ball. Soon as I sacked you, you grabbed my arm. And then everybody ran past us.”
Mac Jones, Patriots Fall to Bengals
The Patriots (7-8) fell below .500 after the loss to the Bengals (11-4) on Christmas Eve. Jones finished 21-of-33 for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Cincinnati iced the game in the final minute of the fourth quarter when Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled at the Bengals’ five-yard line.
“I was trying to make something happen,” Stevenson said after the game, via ESPN. “Probably doing more than I was supposed to do. Probably should have just went down but ultimately, he took the ball from me and I fumbled.”