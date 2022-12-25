Patriots QB Mac Jones Called Out Over ‘Dirty’ Hit in Bengals Game

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple called out New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones following the 22-18 victory in Week 16 Saturday.

Jones found himself on the end of a controversial play in the fourth quarter when Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt scooped up a fumble. Jones appeared to dive at the legs of Apple, who was trailing about five yards behind Pratt.

Not sure about this move from Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/NlXdkknko8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 24, 2022

Though Pratt’s touchdown return was rendered null, as officials ruled the fumble an incompletion, the play remained on Apple’s mind after the game.

“Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me,” Apple told NESN.com. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

Saturday wasn’t the first time Jones has been accused of making a dirty play. During the Patriots’ game against the Carolina Panthers in 2021, defensive end Brian Burns claimed Jones grabbed his leg following a strip sack. The move aggravated Burns’ ankle injury.

“Watching the replay and watching all the angles and everything, I think it’s some bull,” Burns said at the time. “I think it’s some bull for him to take his legs — because my main thing is he took his legs and he swept the one leg I had up, you know what I mean? I think it’s some bull. And his explanation for it — because he thought I had the ball — I don’t think you could think a person has the ball. Soon as I sacked you, you grabbed my arm. And then everybody ran past us.”

Mac Jones, Patriots Fall to Bengals

The Patriots (7-8) fell below .500 after the loss to the Bengals (11-4) on Christmas Eve. Jones finished 21-of-33 for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Cincinnati iced the game in the final minute of the fourth quarter when Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled at the Bengals’ five-yard line.

“I was trying to make something happen,” Stevenson said after the game, via ESPN. “Probably doing more than I was supposed to do. Probably should have just went down but ultimately, he took the ball from me and I fumbled.”