Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Comments on Adjusting to New England’s New Offense

Going into New England Patriots training camp, Mac Jones had all the confidence in the world.

He was feeling healthier with improved eating habits. He was getting praise from head coach Bill Belichick. And signing autographs for the young fans at practice.

But a few weeks into it now, Jones and the New England offense are not putting forth clean performances. They are definitely showing some growing pains with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as coordinator.

The 23-year-old gunslinger addressed the struggles Tuesday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, but he remains confident.

“I’m going to figure it out. I always have. I always will,” Mac Jones said, via ESPN. “At the end of the day, you’re going to have your ups and downs with anything new. … I think we’re close on a lot of things. It’s just that 2% we need to fix.”

In his rookie season, Jones started all 17 games and helped lead the Patriots to a 10-7 record. He completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards, and with 22 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions. He finished second in the NFL‘s Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the playoffs, No. 6 seed New England bowed out in the AFC Wild Card round with a 47-17 loss at No. 3 seed Buffalo.

Patriots’ New Offense Must Find Answers Quickly with Mac Jones

Mac Jones will lead New England into its first preseason action this coming Thursday, August 11 against the New York Giants. He is confident that the miscommunications will fade away over the next few weeks.

“It’s a little frustrating sometimes, but our offensive line, players and coaches are trying the best they can,” he explained. “It’s not going to happen overnight, but we’re going to grow.”

It is all about trust, the Patriots quarterback said: “I have all the trust in the world in those guys. When there’s 10 people that look into my eyes, I know that they’re going to trust me to do the right thing.”