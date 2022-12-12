Patriots vs. Cardinals: How to Watch Monday Night Football

One more NFL game remains on the docket in Week 14. The New England Patriots (6-6) head to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) on Monday Night Football.

Both teams enter this game looking to snap two-game losing streaks. The Patriots lost consecutive games to the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills while the Cardinals dropped back-to-back contests to the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers.

Fans will have two options to watch Monday Night Football this week. ESPN will run the traditional broadcast, called by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. For fans of the ManningCast, that will air on ESPN 2 and ESPN+.

Matchup: New England Patriots (6-6) vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

Week 14 of the NFL season has been relatively uneventful. Could the Patriots-Cardinals game provide us with at least a few fireworks before we move onto next weekend?

Does Bill Belichick Need Tom Brady?

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady teamed up for two decades and established one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. The New England Patriots won six Super Bowl rings and participated in three more.

For years, many wondered who should get the most credit for the Pats’ success. After some careful number crunching, Brady might get the nod in this department. Because Belichick’s record without the future Hall of Famer is pretty average.

Andrew Fillipponi, a sports radio host in Pittsburgh, brought up Belichick’s record without Brady. It’s a surprising 78-83, which not many would probably expect, given the head coach’s incredible success on the sidelines.

Brady, on the other hand, led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl crown during his first season in Tampa Bay. Yes, the Buccaneers are struggling during 2022, but he’s found success in the previous two seasons.

So … have we finally answered the question as to who deserves more credit?