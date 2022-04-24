Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson Are Officially Married in Knoxville, Tennessee Ceremony

Longtime couple and parents of two children together, Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson finally tied the knot with an official marriage ceremony nine years after becoming engaged. On Saturday, the social media influencer and golf superstar officially wedded at Blackberry Farm, a luxury hotel and resort in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.

The ceremony took place under a large white tent erected on the property’s beautiful lawn, with the couple’s closest family and friends surrounding them, per Daily Mail. Most details about the surprise ceremony remain a mystery, which indicates that the couple sold the official media rights to a still-unnamed publication. But the Daily Mail did obtain some photos from distance, as well as a few personal details about the day; like that Paulina wore a Vera Wang dress for the occasion.

Paulina explained in a 2021 podcast interview that despite becoming engaged in 2013, the happy couple never found the right time to officially wed.

“I don’t know if people [realize] that me and Dustin are not really married. We’re not. We’re so in love,” she said. “I feel like everyone is like, ‘What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?’ It’s so stupid. Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him.”

Paulina and Dustin patiently waited almost ten years to officially become the ‘Johnson family’

Back in 2014, Paulina declared that the couple would try to wed in the fall after Johnson’s sports schedule concluded.

“We wanted so badly to do it this fall, but with his schedule and all it’s been hard to set a date,” she said at the time. “It’ll be our special day, and we just want it to be right.

“The most important thing for me right now is my relationship with Dustin,” she continued. “It’s what makes me happiest, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It’s important for people to realize it’s OK to be happy in love. If you don’t want to give up something, that’s OK. But if you’re in love and have to give up something, that’s OK, too.”

Johnson currently sits 9th in the world golf ranking. Ahead of his (COVID rescheduled) 2020 Masters win in November of that year, Johnson gave an interview about his family, saying that his then-fiancé and their two boys meant the world to him.

“She’s a huge part of me, our family and my success,” Johnson said. “She’s home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do. She understands everything it takes to get to where you want to be and the sacrifices you have to make. Having her dad as the greatest hockey player, she understands.”