PBR Nashville Stampede at Bridgestone Arena on Aug. 19-21: How to Watch

Professional Bull Riding is back and better than ever this weekend at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. As the Nashville Stampede makes its home debut, expect raucous crowds to create a tremendous atmosphere.

The fourth event in the PBR’s inaugural team series lasts throughout the weekend with showings on Friday and Saturday night before the afternoon finale on Sunday. The elite bull riding league provides a new form of sport and entertainment at the ultimate level.

And while the team series boasts 112 games throughout the course of the 11-event season, this weekend’s spectacle provides a first-hand glimpse of the rodeo on Broadway.

With little time to spare, check out event information below to prepare yourself for the crazy affair in Nashville this weekend.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Name: PBR: Nashville Stampede Days

PBR: Nashville Stampede Days Dates: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, August 19-21, 2022

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, August 19-21, 2022 Times: 7:45 PM CDT/Friday | 6:45 PM CDT/Saturday | 12:15 PM CDT/Sunday

7:45 PM CDT/Friday | 6:45 PM CDT/Saturday | 12:15 PM CDT/Sunday Location: Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee TV: Friday & Saturday available with Ride Pass on PlutoTV | Sunday on CBS Sports Network

Friday & Saturday available with Ride Pass on PlutoTV | Sunday on CBS Sports Network Tickets: Available at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com.

Additionally, Friday night’s attendees can experience a preshow concert from Rocky Mountain Music Entertainer of the Year Chancel Williams starting at 6:30 p.m.

Nashville Stampede Introducing a New Friend to the Program

Ahead of the weekend’s action, Nashville’s home team introduced a special guest to the fan base. But it’s not three-time PBR World Champion Silvano Alves. While Alves will compete in the weekend’s affairs, the professional rider isn’t the main attraction.

Instead, it’s Billy Billy, Nashville’s newest mascot. Named after a childhood memory of William Morris III – the Stampede’s owner – the big fella makes his debut for the crowd at Bridgestone.

As a kid, Morris delivered his parents’ newspaper to surrounding neighborhoods in Georgia with his pet goat, Billy. However, the goat’s inability to behave and stop eating the neighbor’s flowers forced William to leave his pal behind at home. The team honored Morris with the name of the mascot, paying homage to his upbringing.

Head out to downtown Nashville over the weekend, explore the excitement of Bridgestone Arena and snap a photo of Billy Billy as he makes his first public appearance.