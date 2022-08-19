PBR Welcomes New Nashville Stampede Mascot, Billy Billy

The Professional Bull Riders’ Nashville Stampede kicks off a special weekend on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. With three showings on deck, the PBR team is welcoming a special member to the club. Billy Billy – a brand new mascot is joining the Stampede.

The name of the team’s new friend pays homage to the club’s ownership. Morris Communications owns and sponsors the Stampede, and ‘Billy Billy’ stems from a childhood memory of William Morris III.

Delivering his parents’ newspaper throughout neighborhoods in Augusta, Georgia, Morris would ride horseback accompanied by his pet goat, Billy. However, Billy the goat enjoyed chomping on flowers a bit too much, forcing William to leave his friend at home.

Honoring the contributions of Morris to the club, when naming the team’s first mascot, the easy choice was ‘Billy Billy.’ The big guy, just like Billy the goat, enjoys long walks in the pasture and holds a deep distrust in rattlesnakes.

The Nashville Stampede’s major event at Bridgestone Arena this weekend wouldn’t be complete without the presence of ‘Billy Billy.’ The team’s new best friend is certain to become a quick fan favorite.

Meet the Nashville Stampede’s Crew

Running the show is none other than two-time PBR World Champion Justin McBride. While McBride earned more than $5 million throughout his career, his love for the sport remains unwavering. Inducted into the PBR Ring of Honor in 2008, he holds the record for most event wins all-time with 32.

The Belton, Texas native frequently showcases his knowledge of the events on PBR broadcasts, providing credible and prominent color commentary. As a coach, McBride led Team USA to victory at the PBR Global Cup in 2017 and 2020.

The Nashville Stampede also made a monumental splash in the league’s inaugural free agency. Silvano Alves, a three-time PBR World Champion by way of Brazil, joins the Stampede in time for Stampede Days at Bridgestone.

Alves boasts more than $6 million in career earnings, and most recently finished the 2022 individual season ranked No. 39 in the world.

While Alves and McBride bring the theatrics to Bridgestone for the hometown debut, it’s still Billy Billy’s show in Nashville, Tennessee.