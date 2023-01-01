peach-bowl-bystander-gets-absolutely-smoked-by-cj-stroud-on-the-sideline

Did you catch that extra sideline pop late in Saturday’s Peach Bowl? Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud leveled a bystander, with the hit setting the college football world all abuzz.

He didn’t do it on purpose. Rather, the Buckeye QB likely didn’t see her there as he ran out of bounds. But social media saw it. Of course, they tweeted about it.

In case you missed it, here’s the moment:

Damn she got laid out pic.twitter.com/A2L3ti43CF — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 1, 2023

And now, here’s the set up. Ohio State, which owned a 38-35 lead, faced a first and 10 from the Georgia 23. Stroud, who isn’t known much as a runner, kept the ball on a zone read. A woman with a sideline pass apparently didn’t see the quarterback coming. And she got leveled. A Georgia defender helped her up.

Hopefully, she’s OK. It’s difficult enough to survive such a collision when you’re wearing pads.

Of course, the sideline moment was a crazy detail of a spectacular Peach Bowl. Georgia came back for the 42-41 win. Still, the Bulldogs needed to sweat out one final Buckeye drive. But Ohio State’s kicker was wide left on his 50-yard field goal try.

With the Peach Bowl win, Georgia moves on to play TCU for the national title at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs are the defending champions. Meanwhile, Stroud probably will start training for the NFL Combine.