Pebble Beach Pro-Am Caddie Collapses During Round, CPR Given

A scary situation unfolded at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am when a caddie collapsed and required CPR.

The incident occurred on the 11th hole of Friday’s second round when the caddie collapsed in the middle of the fairway, according to ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti. Play stopped as an ambulance went out onto the course.

There was some hesitation on the part of the players to continue play, and the PGA Tour said the duo of Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler will have time to warm up before continuing on. The Tour later released a statement on the matter.

“During the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there was a medical emergency at No. 11 at Pebble Beach involving an amateur’s caddie,” the Tour said in a statement. “The caddie has been rushed to Montage Health for evaluation.

“At the direction of the PGA TOUR Rules Committee, the players in that group — Max McGreevy and Beau Hossler — paused play during the medical emergency and will be allowed to warm up and resume their round shortly. We will provide additional details when available.”

Play later resumed at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

McGreevy and Hossler ended up heading back to the clubhouse to regroup. Lukas Nelson, who was one of the other amateurs in the group, added the caddie was “doing better,” according to Uggetti. His condition is unclear as of publication.

Uggetti was on scene as the events unfolded. He said Hossler was not “real comfortable at the moment to resume play” as the caddie received CPR. Ultimately, the rules official said they could step aside and let the group behind them play through. They ultimately resumed play at 2:52 p.m. PT. Through 13 holes, Hossler sat tied for 56th at 2-over-par while McGreevy was two strokes behind him at 2-over.

As play starts to wrap up in the second round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Hank Lebioda and Kurt Kitayama sit tied for first place at 9-under-par while Keith Mitchell sits one stroke back at 8-under.