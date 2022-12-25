Pelé Hospitalized, Soccer Legend’s Family Shares Updates Ahead of Christmas

Family members of Brazilian soccer legend Pelé gathered alongside his hospital bed at Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo on Christmas Eve.

Pelé, 82, has been hospitalized since November after his colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2021, advanced. Doctors said earlier this week he’s under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions,” per the Associated Press.

Edson Cholbi Nascimento, one of Pelé’s sons and known as Edinho, arrived Saturday. Kely Nascimento, one of Pelé’s daughters, showed up as well and posted a photo on Instagram of the family sitting by his side at the hospital.

“He [Edson] is here,” she wrote. “I am not leaving, no one will take me out of here.”

Edinho, a former Santos goalkeeper, later posted an image holding his father’s hand.

“Dad… my strength is yours,” Edinho wrote.

Pelé is considered by many as the greatest soccer player of all-time. A three-time World Cup winner with Brazil (1958, 1962, 1970), Pelé holds the Guinness World Record for Most Career Goals with 1,279 scored between 1956-1977.

He retired from soccer in 1974, before deciding to continue playing in the United States. Pelé joined the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League, officially retiring for the final time in 1977.

Pelé Recognized as All-Time Soccer Great

The International Olympic Committee named him Athlete of the Century in 1999. In 2000, FIFA named Pelé, alongside Argentina’s Diego Maradona, the joint Player of the Century.

Pelé penned a tribute to Maradona on social media when he passed away in 2020.

“Today, I know that the world would be much better if we could compare each other less and start admiring each other more,” Pelé wrote. “So, I want to say that you are incomparable. Your trajectory was marked by honesty. And in your unique and particular way, you taught us that we have to love and say “I love you” a lot more often.

“Your quick departure didn’t let me say it to you, so I will just write: I love you, Diego. My great friend, thank you very much for our entire journey. One day, in heaven, we will play together on the same team. And it will be the first time that I raise my fist in the air in triumph on the pitch without celebrating a goal. It will be because I can finally embrace you again.”