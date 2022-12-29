Pelé, Three-Time World Cup Winner and Soccer Legend, Dies at 82

Pelé, a Brazilian soccer star and one of the greatest players to ever set foot on the pitch, has died. Multiple outlets reported the news on Thursday morning. He was 82.

Pelé was one of the iconic figures in soccer, not only for his success on the field but his influence off of it. The news comes just a few days after it was reported that the legend was hospitalized.

Last year, Pelé was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Many consider Pelé to be the greatest player in the history of soccer. He won three World Cup titles with Brazil and was the face of the sport for decades.

Following his career in soccer, Pelé became Brazil’s first Minister of Sports.

