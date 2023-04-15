Pelicans Teammate, General Manager Appear to Call Out Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson was inactive for the New Orleans Pelicans’ season-ending 123-118 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference play-in tournament game Wednesday.

A Williamson absence is common, as he played in just 29 games this season, sidelined with a hamstring injury since January. He’s played in an average of 28.5 games per season since the Pelicans selected him first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson, however, told reporters Tuesday he could “pretty much do everything.” And yet, Williamson sat courtside as he watched his team’s once promising campaign come to an end.

Speaking after the game, star guard CJ McCollum seemed to allude to Williamson’s inactivity.

“Availability is important, man. We’ve got to be available,” McCollum said, via Sports Illustrated. “We’ve got to do what we need to do off the court in terms of preparation, in terms of getting treatment, in terms of getting the right sleep, the right type of hydration, having the right type of diet.”

McCollum added he’s been nursing a thumb injury for the past few months, but opted not to get surgery despite the injury affecting his play. Williamson, meanwhile, said he didn’t feel comfortable with his level of performance to return to action.

“It’s just a matter of the level that I was playing at before my hamstring [injury],” Williamson said. “I’m just a competitor. I don’t want to go out there and be in my own head and affect the team when I can just be on the sideline supporting them more. I know myself. If I was to go out there, I would be in my head a lot. I would hesitate on certain moves, and that could affect the game.”

Pelicans VP Speaks About Zion Williamson’s Injury

Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin spoke at length Friday about Williamson’s status. Griffin revealed that Williamson “wasn’t physically cleared to play basketball.”

“He wasn’t physically cleared to play basketball,” Griffin said, via Nola.com. “He was playing 1-on-none… went up and windmill dunked pregame. That’s not the skill set that makes you capable of playing 5-on-5 basketball. So for people to now say, ‘He chose not to play basketball,’ that’s nonsense.”

Griffin characterized Williamson’s “pretty much do everything” comment as a “misstatement.”

“He makes the one misstatement about, ‘Physically, I’m fine,’” Griffin said. “Had I been here, I would have clarified it immediately. The thing is when you’re going through a rehab process and a player does not report, ‘I’m very comfortable and confident in this movement,’ you don’t go to the next movement.”

Griffin acknowledged that a large part of Williamson’s issues are on nobody but him. Williamson notably showed up to training camp ahead of the 2021-22 season well above 300 pounds. He appeared to be in better shape at the start of this season and averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Williamson again gained weight after injuring his hamstring.

“I think a big part is on him,” Griffin said. “I think there is a lot he can do better. And he would, I think, tell you that. I think we need to do a better job examining the whole situation top to bottom a little bit better.”