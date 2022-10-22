Penn Homecoming Game Halted by Group of Protestors Rushing the Field

Penn fans have stormed the field … only it’s not to celebrate a big win. A group of student protestors hit the field during halftime of the school’s homecoming game against Yale on Saturday.

Bella DiAmore of the Philadelphia Inquirer captured video of the students rushing the field in protest. An organization known as Fossil Free Penn appears to be the organizer of the protest during Saturday’s game.

Per reports, the students protested climate change and community justice. It delayed the game by approximately 30 minutes and it’s said that around 60 students stormed the field.

Penn students rush the field nearing the end of halftime of a Penn-Yale football game, protesting climate and community justice from Penn’s administration. pic.twitter.com/LiPkDmC5VO — Bella DiAmore (@belladiamore) October 22, 2022

Protestors refused to leave the field and had to be escorted. Those who remained on the field eventually had their hands zip-tied and were then escorted away from the stadium.

The remaining students on the field had their hands zipped tied by police and escorted out of the stadium.



Can not confirm by police, but heard they are being taken in to get processed.



The students chanted, “Save UC Townhomes,” and “Which side are you on?” as they left. pic.twitter.com/TXnCOI5bpw — Bella DiAmore (@belladiamore) October 22, 2022

As the protestors were escorted off the field, fans from both Penn and Yale reportedly cheered. Mission not accomplished for the protestors.

Usually, fans don’t have much interest in protests during a college football game. That was the case again this weekend.

The delay didn’t derail Penn’s success on homecoming. The Quakers defeated Yale 20-13 in the Ivy League showdown.

College GameDay Crew Goes Wild

Some weird events unfolded from coast to coast on this college football Saturday. Before students rushed the field in protest at Penn, a live duck made an appearance on the College GameDay set.

ESPN’s College GameDay crew made the trip to Eugene to feature a top-10 showdown between UCLA and Oregon this week. What better way to get fans fired up for this Pac-12 clash than with some live animals?

When analyst Lee Corso made his “headgear pick” for the game, the crew also brough out a live duck. With feathers flying all over the place, the bird squirmed loose and got away from Corso’s grip. It created a hilarious moment on set.

"We've got a live duck loose on the set!" pic.twitter.com/92I8K5LKWU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 22, 2022

Seeing live animals on a pre-game show? That’s one of the reasons we love college football. A protest in the middle of a homecoming game?

We can probably do without that one.