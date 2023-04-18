The Penn State beat can be an interesting one at times. Head coach James Franklin has the program moving in the right direction and will have high expectations for the 2023 season. Football is the main point of conversation but at times, Franklin is looking for a distraction during press conferences.

On Friday, Thanksgiving was the topic of conversation. While one reporter was trying to get a question asked, presumably about Penn State’s spring, Franklin had other ideas. He wanted to know the reporter’s Thanksgiving Day meat of choice.

Finally, someone was asking the important questions at a press conference.

“Brandon, welcome to Happy Valley,” Franklin said. “What’s your favorite Thanksgiving meal? You a turkey, you a ham guy?”

Turkey was the reporter’s answer but Franklin was not done there. He wanted to know about sides, his opinion on cranberry sauce, and even who was cooking Thanksgiving dinner in the household.

You can watch the full moment here.

#PennState HC @coachjfranklin NEEDS to know every media members favorite Thanksgiving meal before answering questions. #WeAre



🎥FULL VIDEO –> https://t.co/wtvoUCoWyI pic.twitter.com/2PZLceTePg — Penn State Nittany Lions (@PennStateRivals) April 16, 2023

This does not appear to be a new move from Franklin. Once his question about turkey and ham was asked, other reporters in the room erupted in laughter. If there is something the Penn State head coach wants to know about his beat, it’s their Thanksgiving preferences.

Not a bad way to build a solid relationship with the media.

Eventually, a football-related question was asked. The reporter wanted to know about how Franklin structured the teams for Penn State’s spring game. You probably don’t have to guess too hard as to which interaction with the reporter Franklin enjoyed more.

Penn State, James Franklin Looking For Special 2023 Season

Penn State is fresh off a Rose Bowl win, despite finishing third in their own Big Ten division. Franklin was able to guide the Nittany Lions to a victory out west over the Utah Utes, making for the second Rose Bowl victory in program history.

Now, the focus turns to the 2023 season where the goal will be the win the Big Ten. Taking down Michigan and Ohio State will be the first step before hopefully making their way back to Indianapolis for the conference championship game.

Keeping in the theme of Thanksgiving, Penn State will play around the national holiday. Michigan State will be the opponent, coming on the following Saturday. Franklin will be closing down the regular season on the road but hopefully, enjoying his own Turkey Day traditions with family.