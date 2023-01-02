Penn State Honors Franco Harris with Special Pre-Game Gear Ahead of Rose Bowl: LOOK

Penn State paid tribute to Franco Harris before Monday’s Rose Bowl Game against Utah. The entire team and members of the coaching staff wore special pre-game gear to honor the Nittany Lion and Pittsburgh Steelers great.

As Penn State arrived for the Rose Bowl showdown, players stepped off the team bus wearing Harris’ No. 34. Harris, who played at Penn State from 1969-71, died in December at the age of 72.

Donnie Collins of Scranton Times-Tribune captured video of the players getting off the bus in Pasadena.

Penn State players honored the late Franco Harris by wearing No. 34 ahead of their Rose Bowl game 🙏



In his three seasons at Penn State, Harris amassed 2,002 rushing yards and scored 24 touchdowns on the ground. He played in 31 career games with the Nittany Lions.

Harris had an incredible 13-year career in the NFL, spending 12 of those seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won four Super Bowl rings and was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

Penn State (10-2) plays Utah (10-3) in the Rose Bowl.

Pittsburgh Steelers Honor Franco Harris

Franco Harris died just days before his No. 32 jersey was set to be retired by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had one of the greatest careers in franchise history.

Before Pittsburgh’s Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many players wore Harris’ No. 32 jersey to pay tribute to the outstanding running back.

You can see video of the Steelers wearing the now-retired No. 32 here.

During his 13-year NFL career, Harris piled up 12,120 rushing yards and accounted for 100 total touchdowns (91 rushing, nine receiving). He was the Super Bowl IX MVP, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1972 and NFL Man of the Year in 1976.

Harris spent just one year of his NFL career outside of Pittsburgh, playing for the Seattle Seahawks in 1984.