Maybe the biggest highlight from Penn State‘s spring game over the weekend didn’t come from anything that happened during the actual contest. A junior offensive lineman gave a remarkable rendition of the national anthem before the start of Saturday’s spring finale.

Golden Israel-Achumba grabbed the microphone and belted out the Star Spangled Banner from field level before the blue and white teams took the field at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. It was a truly impressive performance.

If you missed it, not to worry. Penn State shared the video of the two-minute performance on Saturday. You won’t want to miss it:

Golden with the guest appearance on the National Anthem 👀🎤🎶 @BigDogGolden78 pic.twitter.com/DbbUr7PhBl — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 15, 2023

Singing in front of a crowd of people is never easy. Can you imagine doing it at a venue like Beaver Stadium … and then playing in the spring game? Hats off to Israel-Achumba, a man of many talents.

It was seriously an awesome performance. He received a major ovation from the crowd on hand.

Israel-Achumba is a 6-foot-4, 341-pound offensive lineman and a redshirt junior for Penn State entering the 2023 season. He’s a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and has appeared in four games during his time in Happy Valley.

Penn State wrapped up its spring practice schedule on Saturday with the annual spring game.

Penn State Fans Throw Down More Than 5,000 Hot Dogs at Baseball Game

It’s been a busy week in the world of athletics for Penn State. Most of the attention was set on the annual spring game on Saturday, but some big news emerged out of Happy Valley earlier in the week.

The Nittany Lions baseball team recently hosted “Dollar Hot Dog Night” at the ballpark during a weeknight game against West Virginia. A total of 2,700 fans showed up and gobbled down more than 5,000 hot dogs.

A total of 5,287 hot dogs were sold during the Tuesday night contest. That many ballpark delights could cover a half-mile in length, according to Penn State’s math (and we’ll trust it because we don’t want to do the work).

It was the fourth time this season Penn State has hosted a Dollar Hot Dog Night. This was by far the most successful one yet.

The Lions baseball team fed (get it?) off that energy. Penn State defeated West Virginia 11-6, so it was a pretty good night all around in State College.

According to its schedule, Penn State has one more Dollar Hot Dog Night left in the 2023 baseball season. It will take place on Tuesday, April 18 when the Nittany Lions host Youngstown State.

Can fans surpass the 5,287 hot dogs consumed from last week’s game?