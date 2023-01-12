PETA Calls for Georgia Bulldogs To Retire ‘Uga’ Live Mascot

PETA is calling on the University of Georgia to retire its English bulldog mascot, Uga, following the 65-7 victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday.

The animal rights organization sent a letter to university president Jere W. Morehead Thursday, asking him to replace Uga X with a “human mascot.”

“As the back-to-back national champion, can’t UGA find it in its heart to honestly examine the impact of its promotion of deformed dogs and call time on its outdated, live-animal mascot program?” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. “PETA is calling on Jere Morehead to be a peach and replace poor Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a winning way.”

Georgia first introduced Uga 1 in 1956. Uga X, the 10th iteration of the school’s historic live mascot, can still be seen on the sidelines at Georgia’s games, sporting the famous spiked-collar and Bulldogs jersey. Uga X, however, did not make the trip to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, due to the five-hour plus flight.

Peta has Routinely Asked for Georgia to Retire Uga

Thursday’s plea is far from the first time that PETA has asked Georgia to retire Uga. During Georgia’s victory over Texas A&M in 2019, PETA shared a video of Uga X in his sideline dog house. The Georgia-themed dog house comes equipped with a permanent air conditioner and lots of space.

Though many fans pointed out that Uga X receives better treatment than most humans, PETA wasn’t having it.

“HE LOOKS MISERABLE! No dog deserves to be packed up, carted from state to state, and paraded in front of a stadium full of screaming fans. Animals are NOT mascots,” PETA tweeted. “@UGAAthletics must retire Uga immediately! He should be at home with a loving family.”