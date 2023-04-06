Doesn’t it seem like LeBron James is aggravating someone? It’s usually an unintentional consequence of his superstar status in the NBA — but this time it’s People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) knocking on James’ door.

The LeBron James Foundation recently opened House Thirty Three to the public in Ohio, per FOX News. This endeavor will provide those in Akron with job training and assistance in getting control of financial needs.

Inside House Thirty Three is a Starbucks Community Store. Apparently, the folks over at PETA aren’t particularly pleased with the coffee company. The organization asked James to set a standard, not charging customers more for vegan milk options.

“This policy unjustly penalizes millions of lactose intolerant Americans, particularly people of color, since around 80% of Black and Indigenous Americans and more than 90% of Asian Americans are affected,” a letter from PETA to James read. “We believe that no one should be punished for wanting to make a more compassionate and environmentally conscious choice. That’s why I’m urging you to make a game-changing play by insisting that the Starbucks store at House Three Thirty be the chain’s first dairy-free location.”

So, there’s that.

Per the website, “House Three Thirty, an innovative, multi-use facility filled with resources for and by I PROMISE families that we believe will change the entire trajectory of our community.”

LeBron James the foundation nor Starbucks have responded at this time.

Lavar Ball Offers Advice to LeBron James’ Son

While the LeBron James Foundation figures out the PETA situation, Lavar Ball wanted to offer a helpful hand to the NBA superstar’s family. When it comes to Bronny James, Ball said it’s best to skip college and start playing professionally overseas.

Two of Ball’s sons — Lonzo and LiAngelo — played at UCLA. LaMelo, however, opted to play professionally in Australia.

“You playing against grown men and you getting paid,” said Ball, per TMZ Sports. “If you want to play basketball and you really that dude, why am I sitting in class trying to pass a chemistry test? I don’t wanna play no chemistry. I don’t wanna practice no Spanish. No!”

“I wanna wake up, go practice, go back to sleep, go practice, have a game, practice. That’s all I wanna do. I don’t wanna be like, ‘Hey, I’ll meet you in the student union for study hall.’”

Ball believes that there’d be plenty of interest in seeing Bronny over in Australia.

“You can go set your own stage across the water,” Ball added. “He already got the name. So people wanna see [him]. He gon’ fill the gym up.”