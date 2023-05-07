PETA releases statement following death of seven horses at Churchill Downs ahead of Kentucky Derby

Seven horses were euthanized at Churchill Downs in the lead up to the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, including three on Derby day itself.

After it was revealed the death toll had risen to seven, well-known animal rights organization PETA chimed in on the matter. They didn’t pull any punches when discussing the terrible tragedies.

“Churchill Downs is a killing field. Freezing Point is the latest casualty,” PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo wrote in a statement. “He’s the second horse to die today at the track, making it an appalling seven deaths in advance of the Kentucky Derby. They should play “Taps” at the Derby instead of “My Old Kentucky Home.”

Before the death of Freezing Point, Guillermo called for Churchill Downs to be shut down so that “stronger protocols could be put into place.” Of course, PETA has no power in these situations and the Derby went on as if nothing happened.

Wild on Ice, Take Charge Briana, Code of Kings, Parents Pride, Chasing Artie and now Chloe’s Dream are the six other horses that lost their lives leading up to the Run for the Roses.

Suspension of Saffie Joseph Jr. coincides with unexplained horse deaths

Thoroughbred trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was the talk of Churchill Downs this week. He was suspended indefinitely by the racetrack in connection with the deaths of two of his horses. He had all of his horses scratched from races at the track. That included his would-be Derby horse Lord Miles.

The suspension was brought down following the two euthanizations of Parent Pride and Chasing Artie. Their deaths occurred following their respective races this week leading up to Saturday’s Derby. They are the only two where the cause of death has not been revealed.

“For the betterment of racing, the health and welfare of our equine athletes and the safety of our jockeys, all horses trained by trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. are scratched effective immediately and until further notice,” the Board of Stewards wrote in a statement.

Aside from Joseph’s horses, three-year-old filly Take Charge Briana and Derby entrant Wild On Ice also passed away. They were both euthanized after sustaining injuries while training/racing in the week leading up to the event.

Code of Kings broke his neck in a saddling paddock and was euthanized early on Derby Day. Chloe’s Dream and Freezing Point were ridden by Corey Lanerie on Saturday. Both were forced to veer from the track and be euthanized following injuries sustained during their respective races.