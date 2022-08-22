Pete Carroll Provides Subtle Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith

With just 21 days until their season opener on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks have yet to name a starting quarterback. Head coach Pete Carroll doesn’t appear to be any closer to making that decision based on his comments on Sunday.

“I’ll talk to you more about it later in the week, or I won’t. I’m not sure,” Carroll said after practice.

Longtime backup Geno Smith has taken the majority of the snaps with the first-team up to this point. Carroll said two weeks ago that Smith was ahead of Drew Lock, who came over in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver.

“Geno continues to be on top, he’s ahead, he’s been in the lead for all the obvious reasons, and he’s holding onto it and doing a really good job of battling,” Carroll said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Lock, meanwhile, returned to practice Sunday following a stay on the COVID-19 list. He missed Seattle’s preseason tilt on Friday against the Dallas Cowboys as a result. Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Lock did split snaps alongside Smith with the 1’s upon his return to practice.

Pete Carroll seemed to like what he saw from Lock following the absence.

“He did OK today. He seemed to bounce back,” Carroll said. “He’s six, seven days into it now, so he’s in good shape as far as getting back. But you never know until you get out there and start running around. He hung in there, tough, so that’s good.”

Geno Smith Fails to Separate From Drew Lock in Quarterback Competition

With Lock sidelined, Smith had a chance to separate himself from Lock in the quarterback competition. That, however, did not happen. Smith saw plenty of action in the 27-11 loss to the Bears, but Seattle was sloppy in its execution on offense. Smith finished 10-of-18 for 112 yards before making way to Jacob Eason.

He was better in Seattle’s first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Lock was nearly perfect. Lock went 11-of-15 for 102 yards and two touchdowns with a 131.1 passer rating. His performance is still on the mind of Pete Carroll, who will continue to evaluate before making a decision.

Productive first outing 💯 pic.twitter.com/Xlv6dXBWWh — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 14, 2022

“I’m going to take the time it takes to figure it out and make sure we have all the information that we need,” Carroll said. “I can’t wait to see what happens in this game. Geno’s done a good job and Geno needs a little more help from some guys—they got to be able to catch the football a little better – but he’s handled it well.

“You go back, Drew has had three drives and had two touchdown drives, so he’s put some stuff on the resume out there. So we’ll see what happens this week. And we do have really good weeks of practice coming up. This week is a great one, next week is a great one and the one after is a great one so we’ll use all of that if we need it.”