Pete Carroll Tests Positive for COVID-19 During Seattle Seahawks Training Camp

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Carroll, 70, is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. The Seahawks said in a statement that Carroll will participate in team meetings virtually until he’s cleared to return.

“Yesterday, Head Coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement reads. “He is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms, while remaining at home. Carroll remains in contact with the coaching staff and will participate in team meetings virtually until he returns to the facility.

Pete Carroll’s Positive Test is a Rare One for the Seattle Seahawks

A member of the Seahawks organization testing positive for COVID-19 is a rarity. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Seattle made it through the season without a single positive test. The other 31 teams reported 700 positive tests during that season.

“I realized that we were going to have to create our own bubble,” Carroll said after the 2020 season. “Everything that one person did, everybody did, if we were together and connected.”

Carroll, the NFL’s oldest head coach, is entering his 13th season at the helm in Seattle. He is 119-73-1 over the course of his tenure, winning Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. Carroll joins Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in testing positive for COVID-19 during training camp.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Monday that Murray tested positive and has mild symptoms. Murray will miss a minimum of five days of camp.