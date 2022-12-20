Peyton and Eli Manning Stunned by Aaron Rodgers’ Puzzling Interception on Monday Night Football

While watching Aaron Rodgers throw an absolute dud, Peyton and Eli couldn’t hold back their disbelief during the ManningCast. It’s one of the best parts of Monday Night Football. The Mannings sit and react to the game, giving their commentary. While they both respect Rodgers, they didn’t know what to think about this pass.

When you look at it, it really doesn’t get any worse than this. It just floats on the quarterback and goes about four yards too far. Perfect pickings for Taylor Rapp who watched it coming the whole way.

Peyton and Eli Manning react to — and break down — the Aaron Rodgers interception. 🏈 #MNF #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/6hm1Xhdu4f — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 20, 2022

This game is a must-win for the Packers if they want to make the playoffs. Dropping this one would sink the season and leave Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers wondering what went wrong in 2022. While this turnover didn’t turn into much besides 3 points for LA, it wasn’t a good look.

Before this play, Peyton and Eli were talking about Rodgers setting up a post-play. He loves to catch defenses off guard and go deep. Poor Peyton was even getting excited as the play began seeing what was about to unfold. Then, it went too deep. There’s nothing these quarterbacks hate more than watching bad QB play.

When an interception is thrown during Monday Night Football, the Manning brothers feel real pain. You can tell from that video. They analyze every little detail, break down the offense, and cheer on both teams throughout these games. But these turnovers give them headaches.

Can Aaron Rodgers Beat Baker Mayfield-Led Rams?

Coming into this game, there was a lot of hype around Baker Mayfield starting for the Rams for the first time. After his wild performance last week on less than 48 hours of preparation, he’s earned a little bit of respect. However, Aaron Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers.

There is no doubt that both of these teams have struggled this season. But there is a feeling that they both have the pieces to succeed. When Rodgers is the quarterback, anything is possible. Green Bay’s offense has looked good despite that early interception in the first half.

It feels like Aaron Rodgers is on his way to methodically taking this Rams team apart. We’ll see if they can respond.