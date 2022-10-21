Peyton & Eli Manning Join Forces With Steelers Legend Jerome Bettis for Hilarious ‘Ghostbusters’ Bit

Jerome Bettis is about to put the “Bus,” in Ghostbusters. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend is teaming up with Peyton and Eli Manning in a “ghost hunt” for George Gipp while visiting Notre Dame’s campus in South Bend, Indiana.

In an upcoming feature on ESPN+, Bettis, who played at Notre Dame, joins the Manning brothers for a Halloween-themed adventure on Notre Dame’s campus. The goal is to uncover the story of Knute Rockne’s famous, “Win one for the Gipper,” speech.

To do that, the three jump into action by wearing the official Ghostbusters uniform and searching the campus far and wide. TMZ shared a clip of the episode, which is set to drop on Sunday morning.

Gipp was a running back at Notre Dame from 1917-20. In 1925, he was on his deathbed and told Rockne to use his passing as motivation for the team.

“I’ve got to go, Rock. It’s all right. I’m not afraid. Sometime Rock, when the team is up against it, when things are wrong and the breaks are beating the boys, ask them to go in there with all they’ve got and win just one for the Gipper. I don’t know where I’ll be then, Rock. But I’ll know about it, and I’ll be happy.”

So, get ready, NFL fans. The next adventure for Peyton and Eli could be a spooky one — but one where some great college football history is uncovered, as well.

ManningCast Returns to NFL in Week 7

Last week, NFL fans were disappointed that there was no ManningCast for Monday Night Football. The good news? The popular alternate broadcast returns this week!

The Chicago Bears play the New England Patriots on Oct. 24. Pats head coach Bill Belichick will try to pass George Halas for No. 2 on the NFL’s all-time wins.

Fans voiced their unhappiness last week when the Mannings were sidelined during Monday Night Football. They had no trouble voicing their displeasure with plenty of social media comments.

With the Ghostbusters episode dropping on ESPN+ and the ManningCast returning to Monday Night Football this week, fans will get a healthy dose of Peyton and Eli.