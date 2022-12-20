Peyton, Eli Manning Lose It When ‘Gumby’ Chugs Beer Through Eyeball During MNF: WATCH

You never know what you might see when tuning into the ManningCast on Monday Night Football. Viewers were treated to one of the most hilarious moments of the year, which involved a fan dressed as Gumby, a cold beer and plenty of laughter from Peyton and Eli Manning.

During the second quarter of the Rams-Packers game at Lambeau Field, ESPN’s cameras picked up a fan wearing a Gumby costume. That, alone, might be enough to get the Manning brothers to smile. Then the fan started drinking his beer … through the eyeball of the outfit.

Eli provided great play-by-play of the moment while Peyton couldn’t help but laugh. It almost brought the former NFL superstar to tears.

Gumby was really drinking this through his eye 😂 pic.twitter.com/KBR2Xu9SVt — ESPN (@espn) December 20, 2022

We can’t decide which is funnier, Gumby drinking a beer through his eye or Peyton’s reaction to it. Really, the entire clip is hilarious from start to finish.

You know what else was so great about this moment? The responses on social media.

“It gets into the bloodstream faster that way,” one viewer said of Gumby’s drinking maneuver. Another said, “It helps get drunk faster.”

Gumby’s time in the spotlight might be one of the best moments of the ManningCast this year. Or maybe it was Lil Wayne’s reaction to Eli’s rap song.

ManningCast Nearing an End This Season

Unfortunately, with the end of the NFL season comes the end of the ManningCast. There are only a few weeks remaining in the regular season and the run for Peyton and Eli in 2022 is coming to a close.

Monday night’s coverage of the Rams-Packers game marked the final ManningCast of the regular season this year. It was the third consecutive airing of the alternate broadcast to Monday Night Football.

Peyton and Eli will be back one more time, joining forces again for a Wild Card weekend broadcast. The specifics of that ManningCast have not been revealed at this time.

The ManningCast aired 10 times this year.