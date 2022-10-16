LOOK: Peyton Manning Celebrates Tennessee’s Win Over Alabama with Victory Cigar

It’s been a while since they smoked victory cigars up on Rocky Top. That changed on Saturday in Knoxville, following Tennessee’s thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama. Peyton Manning got in on the action.

Tradition runs deep in the Alabama-Tennessee series. After the game, the winning side breaks out the victory cigars — a tradition the Volunteers haven’t enjoyed since 2006. But Chase McGrath drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired, ending a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Manning, who appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning, joined fans on the field after the win. Yes, he had a cigar in hand to celebrate.

#NFL HOF QB Peyton Manning lighting up a cigar to celebrate Tennessee’s momentous win. pic.twitter.com/U7WM50H10i — Garrett Franks (@garrett_franks) October 15, 2022

Smoking a victory cigar was common for Peyton Manning as a player at Tennessee. During his four seasons in Knoxville, the Volunteers went 3-1 against the Crimson Tide, with the lone loss coming in 1994.

After losing 15 straight to Alabama, these cigars probably taste just a little bit sweeter.

Tennessee Fans Tear Down Goalposts at Neyland Stadium

The goalposts at Neyland Stadium stood long enough for Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal to sail through. They didn’t last much longer than that, though.

As fans stormed the field on Saturday after the victory, the goalposts inside the stadium were the first victims. Fans tore them down and will probably exit the stadium with them in tow. Where will they wind up next? We’ll probably find out soon enough.

AND DOWN COME THE GOAL POSTS. pic.twitter.com/rvqD95itt9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

We’re not sure where those goalposts are headed, but it’s going to be a wild night in Knoxville! Beating a team for the first time in nearly two decades will lead to that kind of celebration.

Tennessee improved to 6-0 on the season with the win. The Volunteers proved they’re a legitimate College Football Playoff contender.