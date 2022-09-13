Peyton Manning Explains Why His Forehead Always Looked So Red After Games

Manningcast returned with Monday Night Football on Monday, and Peyton Manning shared why his forehead always looked so red. The broadcast features brother Peyton Manning and Eli Manning riffing on the game instead of the typical broadcast. The main ESPN broadcast is now done by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. But Manningcast returned strong, with guests like former Denver Bronco Shannon Sharpe and die-hard Seattle Seahawks fan Joel McHale. The Broncos to the Seahawks with some questionable clock management at the end of the game and a long field goal attempt that drifted wide.

Seattle came out on top 17-16 as they faced their former starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.

During Joel McHale’s visit to the Manningcast, the topic of Peyton Manning’s forehead popped up. And he finally gave a good answer as to why it was always so red during post game interviews. Check out a clip from the broadcast below.

Peyton Manning explains why he wore tight helmets despite having a big forehead pic.twitter.com/Y498rrI4tB — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 13, 2022

“Did your forehead recover, Peyton?” McHale jokingly asked.

“It did. It did. Usually by Wednesday,” he replied.

“Why couldn’t they get you a helmet that fit you for all of your years of glory?” McHale replied, a bit more serious.

“I liked it snug,” Peyton Manning replied. “I wanted it tight so I could hear the play calls coming in; I wanted some pressure – I didn’t want it loose. You get hit, those helmets fall off. I wanted it tight. Enough about my forehead…”

That makes sense. A decades long mystery solved. The Manningcast has been hugely popular over the past couple of NFL seasons. It’ll be interesting to see how the broadcast fares now that ESPN has lured the NFL’s top broadcasting team to its main broadcast.

Peyton Manning Gears Up for the CMA Awards

Peyton Manning is co-hosting this year’s CMA Awards. He’ll share the responsibility with country megastar Luke Bryan. It’s Bryan’s second year in a row serving as a host for the show. He did it alone in 2021.

Bryan recently shared a photo of the duo prepping for the event. It’s certainly not the first time that Peyton Manning has served as an emcee for such an event. And it seems like a perfect fit. The two have promised that they’re going to have a lot of fun.

“I’ve gotten a little more comfortable in that spot,” Luke Bryan said. “So it’s going to be fun to see if Peyton, you know, see if he gets a little jittery before we go out there. It’s going to be fun to see him bring his sense of humor to the CMA stage. And there will be no shortage of him and I roasting each other up there.”

The show airs on November 9. Lainey Wilson led everyone with a staggering six nominations.