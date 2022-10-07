Peyton Manning Gets Standing Ovation at Mile High Ahead of Broncos-Colts Game

Before the Broncos and Colts got going on NFL Thursday Night Football, Peyton Manning was in attendance and got huge applause. Of course, Manning is a Super Bowl champion with both Denver and Indianapolis. He ended his career in Denver.

Now, when he isn’t on Monday Night Football with his brother, Peyton Manning is giving fans an experience they won’t forget. It looks like Manning was cutting it up with the Amazon TNF crew. As he left the field, fans clapped, screamed, and asked for autographs, to which Peyton kindly obliged.

Watch as he leaves the field to the noise of the early crowd.

This is a developing story…